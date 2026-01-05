Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7  WX Alerts
NewsFlorida News

Actions

DeSantis to hold press conference at migrant detention center in Baker County

desantis.png
File
desantis.png
Posted
and last updated

SANDERSON, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a press conference on Monday morning at the Baker Correctional Institution, the facility officials call “Deportation Depot.”

State Capitol reporter Forrest Saunders continues to cover Florida's second migrant detention and deportation center, which Gov. DeSantis has heralded, while civil rights and immigration advocacy groups have condemned the facilities. Those groups have been seeking closure of both migrant detention centers in Baker County and the Everglades, as well as more transparency over their operations.

WATCH LIVE

The governor provided a list of officials who will be in attendance, but the topic of the press conference is currently unknown.

List of officials, per the governor's office:

  • Attorney General James Uthmeier
  • Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia
  • Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Wilton Simpson
  • State Board of Immigration Enforcement Executive Director Anthony Coker
  • Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner
  • Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie
  • Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass

The press conference is set to start at 10:30 a.m., and Tampa Bay 28 will stream it live on our website and Facebook.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

Widow wins $1.1M lawsuit against Florida sheriff's office but may wait years to collect money

A Hillsborough County widow who won more than $1.1 million in a lawsuit against the sheriff's office over a deputy-involved crash that killed her husband potentially faces years of battles to collect the money due to Florida's sovereign immunity law.

Widow wins $1.1M lawsuit against Florida sheriff's office but may wait years to collect money

Latest Florida News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.