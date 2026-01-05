DeSantis to hold press conference at migrant detention center in Baker County

SANDERSON, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a press conference on Monday morning at the Baker Correctional Institution, the facility officials call “Deportation Depot.”

State Capitol reporter Forrest Saunders continues to cover Florida's second migrant detention and deportation center, which Gov. DeSantis has heralded, while civil rights and immigration advocacy groups have condemned the facilities. Those groups have been seeking closure of both migrant detention centers in Baker County and the Everglades, as well as more transparency over their operations.

The governor provided a list of officials who will be in attendance, but the topic of the press conference is currently unknown.

List of officials, per the governor's office:



Attorney General James Uthmeier

Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia

Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Wilton Simpson

State Board of Immigration Enforcement Executive Director Anthony Coker

Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass

