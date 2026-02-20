With time running short, Florida lawmakers clash over sweeping property tax cuts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida House lawmakers approved, Thursday, perhaps the most aggressive property tax proposal in state history, but with the Senate hesitant and time running short, the biggest fight over the future of those taxes may still lie ahead.

The House plan would eliminate non-school property taxes on primary homes if voters approve the change on the 2026 ballot. Supporters say it would deliver historic tax relief, but the proposal faces an uncertain future as Senate leaders and Gov. Ron DeSantis pursue their own approaches.

In a speech before the vote, House Speaker Danny Perez (R-Miami) acknowledged the timeline and uncertainty ahead.

"What happens in the days ahead will decide if we will be here another three weeks or another three months," Perez said.

Rep. Toby Overdorf, a Republican from Stuart, helped guide the resolution through the chamber this year. He said lawmakers are running out of time to reach agreement before they’ll need to go into extra legislative innings.

"So, we still have three weeks technically left in session, and we'll see what happens with our with our partners across the rotunda," Overdorf said.

Senate signals different approach

Senate President Ben Albritton (R-Bartow) said the upper chamber is still working with the governor to craft a plan that can win broad support, suggesting the House proposal may not be the final product.

"I think that still has yet to be determined. Remember, at the end of the day, what we're looking for, the Senate is looking for is something to build consensus around," Albritton said, Thursday afternoon.

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has floated going even further than the House plan by eliminating homestead property taxes entirely, though details remain unclear. He remained committed to making cuts of some kind while speaking to CNBC, Friday morning.

"It needs to go on the ballot. It needs to get 60% of the vote, and we'll be working on that through the balance of the year," DeSantis said.

Democrats warn of local impact

Democratic lawmakers have sharply criticized the proposals, warning they could devastate local government budgets and shift financial burdens to the state.

"It would effectively turn them into welfare counties where they have to come to the state government and try to get the resources that they need, and where are they going to be getting those funds from the large county," said House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell (D-Tampa).

Senate Minority Leader Lori Berman (D-Boynton Beach) said Senate Democrats have yet to see a concrete alternative and have little idea of what to expect next.

"Not really. I mean, I understand that there is, you know, some discussions behind the scenes, but we haven't seen any products, any work products over here. I'm very against the house proposal. I don't think it could work for the state in the long run," Berman said.

Clock ticking as session winds down

Lawmakers are juggling the property tax debate alongside several other major priorities, including artificial intelligence regulation, gun law changes, rural infrastructure initiatives, and the state budget. So far, only seven bills have passed both chambers and reached the governor’s desk, underscoring how much work remains.



