Driver arrested for going 133 mph on Interstate 75: FHP

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Fort Myers man was arrested for excessive speed on Interstate 75 on Dec. 20 after troopers said he reached speeds of 133 mph.
The driver arrested was 20-year-old Abraham Arredondom.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, at 7:46 p.m., troopers initiated a traffic stop on a Red Infiniti Q50, reaching speeds of 133 mph on northbound I-75, north of Alico Road in Lee County.
Troopers initiated a traffic and arrested Arredondom for violation of the Dangerous Excessive Speed Law (Super Speeder Law).
He was booked into the Lee County Jail.
The law states that upon a first conviction, a violator can be sentenced to jail for up to 30 days, receive a fine of $500, or both.
