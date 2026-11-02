Election 2026: How to report an election day issue, what to bring on election day

FLORIDA — If you are heading to the polls on Election Day, here are reminders of what to bring, what you cannot do, and how to report a problem.

Poll hours

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Any voters waiting in line at 7 p.m. will have the opportunity to cast a ballot.

What to bring

The Florida Division of Elections says you must bring a current and valid photo ID with a signature. These are accepted:



Florida driver license

Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

United States passport

Debit or credit card

Military identification

Student identification

Retirement center identification

Neighborhood association identification

Public assistance identification

Veteran health identification card issued by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs

License to carry a concealed weapon or firearm issued pursuant to s. 790.06

Employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality.

If you do not bring proper ID, you can still cast a provisional ballot.

Do not take pictures inside a polling location of people, voting machines, or any area in the polling room. You may take a picture of your own ballot.

A person, political committee, or group cannot solicit voters inside a polling place within 150 feet of a secure ballot location.

What if I get to the polling location and I am not on the registration list?

You have the right to cast a provisional ballot. Election officials will review the ballot after the election to confirm you were eligible to vote.

Poll workers

The supervisor of elections and the deputy supervisor of elections

Voters who are present to vote

A person in the care of a voter (e.g., an elderly person or a child)

A person caring for a voter or assisting a voter

A person who is helping with or participating in a mock election for minors that has been approved by the supervisor of elections

Poll watchers approved by the supervisor of elections

Law enforcement or emergency service personnel with the permission of either the clerk or the majority of the inspectors

Election observers appointed by the Department of State

How do I report someone who is preventing me from voting?

The Fair Election Center says to talk to the deputy election supervisor. If it is not resolved, contact your county supervisor of elections' office or the U.S. Voter Foundation for guidance.

Allegations of irregularities or fraud involving voter registration or voting, or candidate or issue petition activities can be reported to the Voter Fraud Hotline at 1.877.868.3737, M-F 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. (EST).

Additional election guidance is available at the U.S. Vote Foundation.