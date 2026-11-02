Election 2026: How to report an election day issue, what to bring on election day

FLORIDA — If you are heading to the polls on Election Day, here are reminders of what to bring, what you cannot do, and how to report a problem.
Poll hours
7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Any voters waiting in line at 7 p.m. will have the opportunity to cast a ballot.
What to bring
The Florida Division of Elections says you must bring a current and valid photo ID with a signature. These are accepted:
- Florida driver license
- Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles
- United States passport
- Debit or credit card
- Military identification
- Student identification
- Retirement center identification
- Neighborhood association identification
- Public assistance identification
- Veteran health identification card issued by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs
- License to carry a concealed weapon or firearm issued pursuant to s. 790.06
- Employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality.
If you do not bring proper ID, you can still cast a provisional ballot.
What should I not do at the polling location?
- Do not take pictures inside a polling location of people, voting machines, or any area in the polling room. You may take a picture of your own ballot.
- A person, political committee, or group cannot solicit voters inside a polling place within 150 feet of a secure ballot location.
What if I get to the polling location and I am not on the registration list?
You have the right to cast a provisional ballot. Election officials will review the ballot after the election to confirm you were eligible to vote.
Who can be inside a polling place?
- Poll workers
- The supervisor of elections and the deputy supervisor of elections
- Voters who are present to vote
- A person in the care of a voter (e.g., an elderly person or a child)
- A person caring for a voter or assisting a voter
- A person who is helping with or participating in a mock election for minors that has been approved by the supervisor of elections
- Poll watchers approved by the supervisor of elections
- Law enforcement or emergency service personnel with the permission of either the clerk or the majority of the inspectors
- Election observers appointed by the Department of State
How do I report someone who is preventing me from voting?
The Fair Election Center says to talk to the deputy election supervisor. If it is not resolved, contact your county supervisor of elections' office or the U.S. Voter Foundation for guidance.
Report an election issue
Allegations of irregularities or fraud involving voter registration or voting, or candidate or issue petition activities can be reported to the Voter Fraud Hotline at 1.877.868.3737, M-F 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. (EST).
Additional election guidance is available at the U.S. Vote Foundation.
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