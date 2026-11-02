Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
8  WX Alerts
NewsFlorida News

Hardee and DeSoto County schools closed due to rain and flooding

Latest headlines from Tampa Bay 28, November 2, 8 a.m.
Latest headlines from Tampa Bay 28, November 2, 8 a.m.
Schools closed due to flooding
Posted
and last updated
Add Tampa Bay 28 as a Google Preferred Source

FLORIDA — School closures have been announced in DeSoto and Hardee Counties due to continued rain and flooding.

DeSoto County School District said all public schools and district offices will be closed until Thursday. The closure applies to all schools and after-school activities.

Hardee County School District said it did an early release on Monday and will be closed Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said it has upgraded the Peace River in Arcadia to a Major flooding stage as rains continue.

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee said the river is forecast to crest at 17.1 feet. At 16 feet, up to 60 homes at River Acres and the American Legion are impacted.

Nov 2, 2026 AM

The river is expected to stay above 16 feet until Saturday, Dee said.

Florida brain tumor patient says nearly $1 million in medical bills are now covered after insurance denial

Five months after an insurance fight over brain surgery, Broqsten Bunt says he is medically cleared and has a zero balance on nearly $1 million in billed care.

Brain surgery patients gets billed paid for after insurance denial

Latest Florida News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.