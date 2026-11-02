Hardee and DeSoto County schools closed due to rain and flooding

FLORIDA — School closures have been announced in DeSoto and Hardee Counties due to continued rain and flooding.

DeSoto County School District said all public schools and district offices will be closed until Thursday. The closure applies to all schools and after-school activities.

Hardee County School District said it did an early release on Monday and will be closed Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said it has upgraded the Peace River in Arcadia to a Major flooding stage as rains continue.

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee said the river is forecast to crest at 17.1 feet. At 16 feet, up to 60 homes at River Acres and the American Legion are impacted.

Nov 2, 2026 AM

The river is expected to stay above 16 feet until Saturday, Dee said.