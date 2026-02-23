Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Faith leaders, legislators and advocates speak on immigration at state capitol

The Florida Capitol
File
The Florida Capitol
The Florida Capitol
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida faith leaders, community advocates and legislators on Monday, Feb. 23 will host an interfaith press conference in support of immigrants in the Florida State Capitol Rotunda.

The press conference will be led by Rep. Anna Eskamani and Sen. Shevrin Jones. They will highlight the impact of ICE deportations and call for support for bills like the Florida Economic Prosperity Act and the VISIBLE Act.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.

