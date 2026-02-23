Faith leaders, legislators and advocates speak on immigration at state capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida faith leaders, community advocates and legislators on Monday, Feb. 23 will host an interfaith press conference in support of immigrants in the Florida State Capitol Rotunda.
The press conference will be led by Rep. Anna Eskamani and Sen. Shevrin Jones. They will highlight the impact of ICE deportations and call for support for bills like the Florida Economic Prosperity Act and the VISIBLE Act.
The press conference is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.
Wild excuses from drivers charged under FL’s new super speeder law
Florida drivers caught going more than 100 mph or 50 mph over the speed limit now face criminal charges under a new state law, which took effect in July, 2025.
Wild excuses from drivers charged under FL’s new super speeder law