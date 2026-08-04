TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s attorney general is threatening the funding behind most Catholic-school students. James Uthmeier says church-run schools must honor religious vaccine exemptions—or risk state scholarship money.

State Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders has the growing church-and-state fight.

WATCH: Forrest Saunders' full report

Florida AG threatens Catholic school funding over vaccine exemptions

Florida’s Catholic attorney general is challenging Florida’s Catholic bishops.

In a letter— James Uthmeier says state law requires Catholic schools to honor parents’ religious vaccine exemptions—even if church leaders disagree. He also cites Vatican teaching on individual conscience.

In his released statement, Florida AG Uthmeier said in part, "I therefore urge Catholic schools to comply with Florida law and grant religious exemptions to school vaccine policies."

Existing policies for some schools— like this one in Orlando— say vaccines are not against Catholic teaching, and allowing exemptions could endanger students and staff. The statewide bishops’ conference is not answering the argument yet.

FULLSCREEN STATEMENT — MICHELE TAYLOR, FLORIDA CONFERENCE OF CATHOLIC BISHOPS Michele Taylor of the Florida Conference of Catholic Bisphops released a statement, saying in part: "We are reviewing the letter and will respond to the Attorney General by his requested date of August 7."

Uthmeier is adding financial pressure. He warns schools could lose access to state scholarships. More than 525,000 Florida students use those programs—including roughly 92 percent of Catholic-school students.

The clash follows Governor Ron DeSantis’ broader campaign against vaccine mandates in September.

Back on Sept. 3, 2025, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, "Different children may have different needs, and we ought to be empowering parents rather than trying to take away the rights of parents."

Lawmakers rejected proposals this year to eliminate Florida’s remaining school-vaccine requirements or create a broader “conscience” exemption. Medical and religious opt-outs remain available.

Representative Daryl Campbell (D-Fort Lauderdale) said, "Our AG is stuck between wanting to be an appointed AG, or wanting to be a pope." Democrats— meanwhile— calling the AG’s latest demands a distraction from real problems facing Florida.

Rep. Campbell said via Zoom, "We're over here focused on trying to afford things. Affordability has been the crisis of… of our generation."

The bishops have until Friday to respond. For now, Uthmeier’s scholarship threat remains a warning—not a funding cutoff. At least— not yet.



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Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders is dedicated to sharing your voice with political leaders throughout the state. He works to hold our elected leaders accountable and amplify your concerns. Let Forrest know about the issues you want state leaders to focus on.

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. Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders is dedicated to sharing your voice with political leaders throughout the state. He works to hold our elected leaders accountable and amplify your concerns. Let Forrest know about the issues you want state leaders to focus on.