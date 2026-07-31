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Florida AG Uthmeier launches probe into Dr. Anthony Fauci

Anthony Fauci
KEVIN DIETSCH/AP
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington DC on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Fauci and other government health officials updated the Senate on how to safely get back to school and the workplace during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Anthony Fauci
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Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced he is launching a probe into former NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

In a post made on X, formerly known as Twitter, AG Uthmeier said, "My office is launching an investigation into Dr. Fauci. It's past time we get the truth of what happened during COVID."

Dr. Fauci is currently undergoing Senate hearings on the origins of COVID-19.

Hotel owner and beach bar owner accused of placing mothballs on St. Pete Beach

Florida Fish and Wildlife said it arrested a hotel owner and bar owner accused of placing over 1,000 mothballs on St. Pete Beach.

Hotel owner and beach bar owner accused of placing mothballs on St. Pete Beach

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