Florida AG Uthmeier launches probe into Dr. Anthony Fauci

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced he is launching a probe into former NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

In a post made on X, formerly known as Twitter, AG Uthmeier said, "My office is launching an investigation into Dr. Fauci. It's past time we get the truth of what happened during COVID."

Fauci's lack of candor to Congress is unbelievable. My office is launching an investigation into Dr. Fauci. It's past time we get the truth of what happened during COVID. — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) July 29, 2026

Dr. Fauci is currently undergoing Senate hearings on the origins of COVID-19.