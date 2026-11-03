TAMPA, Fla — Florida voters are deciding Tuesday on Amendment 3, a major property tax reform that has been debated for months.

If passed, Amendment 3 would raise the homestead property tax exemption for non-school taxes from $50,000 to $150,000 next year, then to $250,000 in 2028 — putting potentially $200,000 worth of tax relief on the ballot.

WATCH: Amendment 3: state promotes property tax exemption, critics warn of budget cuts

Florida Amendment 3 would raise homestead property tax exemption, but critics warn of budget cuts

The measure is one of Gov. Ron DeSantis' long-sought policy goals in his final year in office.

"Most people are going to end up seeing 2/3 of their property tax bill back in their pocket once this is fully implemented. It'll take a few years to do, but you're going to get big relief right away," DeSantis said.

But critics warn the exemption increase could leave significant holes in local government budgets. Local leaders have said the revenue loss could force cuts to essential services, including law enforcement and emergency medical services.

"If Florida's Amendment 3 passes, local law enforcement will be negatively impacted," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

The state has previously said that after auditing local budgets, counties can afford to absorb the loss in property tax revenue by cutting back on what it called wasteful spending. Local leaders have pushed back on that assessment.

Many local governments have already been preparing two separate budgets for 2027, waiting to see which one to finalize depending on the outcome of the vote.

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