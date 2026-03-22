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Florida boy, 13, reported missing near Maitland

Officials said the child is non-verbal and attracted to water.
MISSING CHILD WEB PHOTO.png
Florida Department of Law Enforcement
MISSING CHILD WEB PHOTO.png
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MAITLAND, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for 13-year-old Na'Sean Kirkland on Saturday night, according to a news release.

The alert said Na'Sean was last seen near the 100 block of Windglow Trail in Maitland, wearing a dark black shirt with green writing, gray shorts and no shoes.

Na'Sean is described as a 13-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 95 pounds.

The alert said Na'Sean is non-verbal and is attracted to water.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, contact the Maitland Police Department at (407) 539-6262 or dial 911.

Citrus County family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees

Tommy Green was visiting his family in Citrus County to celebrate his birthday. He suffered a heart attack while swimming with the manatees, according to his family.

Family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees

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