Florida boy, 13, reported missing near Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for 13-year-old Na'Sean Kirkland on Saturday night, according to a news release.

The alert said Na'Sean was last seen near the 100 block of Windglow Trail in Maitland, wearing a dark black shirt with green writing, gray shorts and no shoes.

Na'Sean is described as a 13-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 95 pounds.

The alert said Na'Sean is non-verbal and is attracted to water.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, contact the Maitland Police Department at (407) 539-6262 or dial 911.