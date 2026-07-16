Nearly 100 cases of cyclosporiasis in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — Cases of the parasitic infection, cyclosporiasis, have nearly doubled in the last week across the state of Florida.

According to the Florida Department of Health, between May 1 and July 4 there have been 50 probable & confirmed cases in Florida, with two in Hillsborough County, one in Pasco County, one in Pinellas County, two in Polk County, and one in Highlands County.

From July 5 to July 11, 46 new cases have been reported, bringing Florida's total number to 96.

Total probable and confirmed cases reported in the Tampa Bay area counties since May 1, according to the Florida Department of Health:



Highlands: 2

Hillsborough: 3

Manatee: 1

Pasco: 1

Pinellas: 3

Polk: 4

Health officials in Michigan say lettuce and salad greens may be behind a diarrhea outbreak.