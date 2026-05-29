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Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Ricky Dixon to retire

Ricky Dixon
Florida Department of Corrections
Ricky Dixon
Posted

FLORIDA — Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Ricky Dixon is retiring.

The Florida Department of Corrections posted on social media that Dixon announced his retirement after 30 years of service with the State of Florida.

The Tampa Bay 28 I-Team has investigated Florida's prison system and uncovered what’s at stake in the state’s largest agency and the third-largest prison system in the country, and the impact beyond prison gates.

Crisis in Corrections

Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier

Craig Prather survived a cardiac arrest in December. Less than six months later, he was struck and killed by a car.

Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier

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