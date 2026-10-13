Florida executes James Robertson as questions over lethal injection process continue

On Tuesday, James Robertson was Florida's seventeenth execution of 2026, put to death by lethal injection.

Robertson killed his cellmate with the intention of getting the death penalty about 18 years ago.

Watch report from Casey Albritton

Florida execution renews lethal injection debate

"We know what they use, but the people who perform the execution and the sources of the substances are confidential," said Aaron Wayt, with the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

There's a lot of questions surrounding lethal injections, after the failed execution of Christa Pike in Tennessee in September.

Wayt broke down the process of lethal injections.

"The first substance that goes into the body is supposed to cause unconsciousness, and there is a protocol that is supposed to take place where someone in the room is supposed to verify consciousness, because the next substance causes paralysis," he said.

The final injection stops the heart. It's a controversial process.

The Florida Attorney General's office supports capital punishment. The Florida Supreme Court recently upheld a law that allows death sentences to be given if eight out of 12 jury members recommend it, rather than needing a unanimous jury.

Agustin Quiles with the Florida Fellowship of Hispanic Bishops and Evangelical Institutions doesn't agree with death penalties, and said the failed execution in Tennessee emphasizes his view.

"We truly believe in redemption; we believe that someone can be forgiven. There are really other ways of holding them accountable. We believe in justice. … We do not diminish the pain and suffering of the victims, but is death the only option that we have?" he said.

Florida had a record number of 19 executions in 2025. Wayt said he wants to see more transparency when it comes to lethal injections.

"Once the process plays out and the person has been killed, how can you make sure that first drug worked? How can you make sure that that person really was unconscious?" said Wayt.