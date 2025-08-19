Casey Albritton

Emmy-nominated journalist, Casey Albritton, joined Tampa Bay 28 in September of 2023.

She is our Pinellas County resident and covers the community she calls home. Her focus is covering Pinellas County news from Tarpon Springs south to St. Petersburg.

Since joining the team, Casey has covered the devastation from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the ongoing Rays-Hines Stadium Deal saga, the need for affordable housing all over the Tampa Bay Area, and many other important stories.

Prior to working for Tampa Bay 28, Casey worked at the CW44 News in Tampa and at WAAY 31 News in Huntsville, Alabama.

During her time at both stations, she covered the Super Bowl, the deadly 2020 Nashville Tornado Outbreak, and the devastating case of teen, Mason Sick, who murdered his family of five.

Casey Albritton is a proud Florida-native and graduated from the University of Florida.

Outside of the news business, Casey enjoys going to the beach, playing with her puppy, Bruno, or trying new restaurants with friends.

If you have a story idea in the Pinellas County area, you can email Casey at casey.albritton@TampaBay28.com