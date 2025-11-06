Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and FDEP secretary to speak in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH CO., Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will hold a press conference in Palm Beach County on Thursday morning.

Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis Lambert is also expected to be at the press conference, which will be held at the EEA Reservoir Project.

DeSantis has not announced what he will discuss at the event.

Tampa Bay 28 will stream the press conference live at 10 a.m.

