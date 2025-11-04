Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 10-year-old who might be in Orlando area

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, authorities issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for 10-year-old Gabrielle Terrelonge, last seen in Hollywood, Florida.

Gabrielle is described as a Black female, 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black long pants, and white Crocs.

Investigators believe she may be in the company of Passha Davis, a Black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Davis was last seen wearing all-black clothing and may be carrying a large black backpack. The pair may have traveled to Orlando.

Due to an ongoing investigation, the case has been upgraded to a Missing Child Alert. Authorities warn not to approach if they are located and to contact law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111 or dial 911.