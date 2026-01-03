Florida officials speak out after U.S. launches strikes on Venezuela, detains Maduro

FLORIDA — Read how our local, state, and federal leaders are reacting to the U.S. strikes on Venezuela and the capture of President Maduro.

Congressman Maxwell Frost

Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost (FL-10) released this statement:

“What President Trump is doing in Venezuela is illegal, dangerous, and outside the bounds of his constitutional authority. No President can unilaterally drag our nation into a war without congressional authorization — and his claim that the United States is now “going to run the country” of Venezuela until a so-called “proper transition” takes place is unacceptable and unconstitutional. History has shown us that these regime change wars end up with more dead, all to benefit mega-corporations.

“President Trump thinks that Maduro is a big enough problem to take illegal actions in Venezuela, but not a big enough problem to provide Venezuelans with Temporary Protected Status. He’s willing to risk American and Venezuelan lives for political gain, but refuses to extend a critical legal lifeline to families fleeing the very crisis he claims to oppose.

“This is a moment that carries many feelings across the Venezuelan diaspora. Nicolás Maduro was a brutal dictator and an authoritarian. He has repressed, jailed, disappeared, and murdered his people for over a decade. I stand against authoritarianism, no matter the nation.

“I shed no tears for Maduro’s loss of power. But I do shed tears for the destruction of our own democracy. Authoritarians like Donald Trump will always seek justification to break the law in order to start foreign wars for unclear reasons. Congress cannot give him an inch, or there will be much more reckless behavior that endangers lives and allows him to consolidate more power.

“Congress must immediately vote on a War Powers Resolution to stop Trump’s illegal actions.”

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz

U.S. Rep. Wasserman (FL-25), co-chair of the Congressional Venezuela Democracy Caucus, released this statement:

“The capture of the brutal, illegitimate ruler of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, who oppressed Venezuela's people is welcome news for my friends and neighbors who fled his violent, lawless, and disastrous rule. However, cutting off the head of a snake is fruitless if it just regrows. Venezuelans deserve the promise of democracy and the rule of law, not a state of endless violence and spiraling disorder. My hope is it offers a passage to true democracy and liberation. This action offers beleaguered Venezuelans a chance to seat their true, democratically elected president, Edmundo González. I’ll demand answers as to why Congress and the American people were bypassed in this effort. The absence of congressional involvement prior to this action risks the continuation of the illegitimate Venezuelan regime.”

Sen. Sheverin Jones

Florida Senator Jones released this statement:

“It is my hope that this marks the end of a horrific chapter for the Venezuelan people. There is no question that Nicolás Maduro was a brutal dictator who oppressed the people of Venezuela for far too long. Miami-Dade County is home to a large Venezuelan population, many of whom fled their country to seek safety in the United States because of what they endured. While it is encouraging to see the removal of this dictator, bombing a sovereign nation without congressional approval is unacceptable. It is long past time for this administration to be held accountable for its actions. As we move forward, I hope these questions are addressed and that the Venezuelan people are not left to navigate this transition on their own. The administration’s plans must include a clear path to restoring Venezuela, and my hope is that the country is not being used as a political pawn.”

Congressman Gus Bilirakis

Congressman Bilirakis issued this statement:

“President Donald J. Trump’s decisive actions under Operation Absolute Resolve demonstrate a renewed commitment to holding narco-terrorists like Nicolás Maduro accountable. The operation underscores the urgent need to confront drug cartels responsible for the overdose crisis that has taken the lives of countless Americans, as well as for exporting violent criminal gangs such as Tren de Aragua to terrorize our communities. Upholding the rule of law through the American justice system is essential to dismantling Venezuelan narcotics networks and ensuring that those who profit from this destruction are ultimately punished. Accountability is not only a legal obligation, but a moral imperative to protect American lives. I applaud the Administration and brave men and women serving in our military who flawlessly carried out this historic mission.”

Rep. Carlos Gimenez

Rep. Gimenez (R) said in an interview:

"That's actually a very good thing because one of the fears that we had was during a transition with no stability you would have bloodshed, you would have chaos, and I think the United States being there will bring that stability and also lead to a smooth transition to a democratic, free Venezuela, so the people of Venezuela can rightfully choose their leaders."

Rep. Kathy Castor

U.S. Rep. Castor (FL-14) released this statement:

“U.S. military service members are the most skilled in the world, and I pray for their safety. Tampa Bay neighbors and I want better for friends and family who have suffered under the oppressive Maduro regime.

“Trump’s military attack on Venezuela, without the approval of Congress, violates the U.S. Constitution which vests Congress with the power to declare war. Congressional authorization is important so that Americans can hold their elected representatives accountable for the costs and consequences of war.

“Allegiance to the U.S. Constitution is not a quaint notion that can be ignored by Trump even when it comes to corrupt Nicolas Maduro. Trump’s justification for regime change and a takeover of Venezuela are unsubstantiated. Trump recently pardoned a convicted drug trafficker Juan Orlando Hernandez and has provided no evidence drug trafficking from Venezuela presents an imminent threat to America’s national security.

“Trump has learned no lessons of the past, has taken America to war for oil again and thumbed his nose at promises to lower the cost of living. Trump said that he intends to run Venezuela while Republicans can’t even provide affordable health care to Americans. Trump said that he intends that U.S. oil companies will take the oil from Venezuela to profit, a dangerous green light to the aggression of Russia and China. After listening to President Trump this morning, I am disgusted by his constant lies to the American people. I question his mental faculties and ability to lead the country.”