Florida Republicans say redistricting review is about “facts,” Democrats see partisan plot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are taking the unusual step of reviewing congressional district lines ahead of the 2026 midterms, setting the stage for another fight over how the state’s political boundaries are drawn.

The Florida House released its list of members for a new Select Committee on Congressional Redistricting this week, naming Rep. Mike Redondo (R-Miami) as chair. Seven other Republicans and three Democrats’ll join him. The Senate, meanwhile, has yet to decide whether it will create a similar panel.

House Speaker Daniel Perez said the goal is to achieve legal clarity after a recent Florida Supreme Court ruling raised new questions about the state’s Fair Districts Amendment, which governs how maps are drawn. Perez has stressed the panel is not tasked with a full redo but rather a focused review of the congressional map that has already seen years of legal wrangling.

Democrats Cry Foul

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried blasted the move as a partisan power grab.

“This is all corruption,” Fried said in an August interview. “The pendulum is starting to swing back, and they know that, which is why they're trying to steal the 2026 elections.”

Democrats argue the process is unnecessary and expensive, warning it risks eroding public confidence in Florida’s elections.

Republicans Say It’s About Facts

Members of the new House panel say they’re approaching the work with an open mind.

“Maybe we need redistricting, maybe we don’t. That remains to be seen. This is just a look at it,” said Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman (R-Boca Raton), Tuesday. “I remain noncommittal till we get the facts out there, and we'll see what we can do.”

Gossett-Seidman added that some districts deserve a closer look, pointing to oddly shaped boundaries that she described as if a “crazy preschooler took a crayon all over the walls.”

DeSantis Signals Support

Governor Ron DeSantis, who pushed through the current map in 2022, also suggested it may be time for adjustments — particularly in South Florida. He too says population growth and the recent SCOFL ruling are big motivators.

“Even if they don't revise the current census, I still think it is appropriate to be doing it,” DeSantis said last month. “So, you know, I'm going to be working with folks, you know, in the legislature, but it'll be something that I think you can anticipate,” DeSantis said last month.

Advocates Warn of Legal Fights

Voting-rights groups are already preparing to challenge any new maps. Equal Ground and 13 other organizations recently sent a letter to the governor and legislative leaders urging them to “resist efforts that would strip away voting rights and representation.”

“I'm certain that there will potentially be some legal challenges, and not, you know, just because we just want to continue to file lawsuits, but because the Constitution is so very clear,” said Genesis Robinson, executive director of Equal Ground. “Districts should not be drawn for partisan reasons.”

What’s Next

The select committee will begin its work during the Legislature’s fall interim weeks, though its scope and timetable remain fluid. Lawmakers could request an advisory opinion from the Florida Supreme Court on how the Fair Districts provisions intersect with federal law.

For now, the spotlight is firmly on the House, while the Senate remains on the sidelines.



