Florida’s marine wildlife ingesting plastic at alarming, lethal rate, group says

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — Ocean Conservancy is warning that plastic pollution is threatening Florida’s beach communities, which include manatees, sea turtles, seabirds, dolphins and whales.

According to the group, just a baseball-sized piece of plastic can kill an adult Florida manatee, while posing a similar risk to other marine wildlife.

Ocean Conservancy is holding a press conference at Apollo Beach at 11 a.m. on Thursday to address a dire strain on the manatees, sea turtles, seabirds, dolphins and whales who are consuming plastic at alarming and often lethal rates across Florida waters.

State Senator Ileana Garcia (R-Miami) is the sponsor of Florida Senate Bill 240, a legislation introduced to the Senate on Jan. 13 that would preempt all regulation of single-use plastic containers by Florida, while making it mandatory for the Department of Environmental Protection to establish the marine-waste reduction plan. SB 240 would also allow state parks to restrict single-use plastics.