Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
17  WX Alerts
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Florida’s marine wildlife ingesting plastic at alarming, lethal rate, group says

beach cleanup
WFTS
beach cleanup
Posted
and last updated

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — Ocean Conservancy is warning that plastic pollution is threatening Florida’s beach communities, which include manatees, sea turtles, seabirds, dolphins and whales.

According to the group, just a baseball-sized piece of plastic can kill an adult Florida manatee, while posing a similar risk to other marine wildlife.

Ocean Conservancy is holding a press conference at Apollo Beach at 11 a.m. on Thursday to address a dire strain on the manatees, sea turtles, seabirds, dolphins and whales who are consuming plastic at alarming and often lethal rates across Florida waters.

State Senator Ileana Garcia (R-Miami) is the sponsor of Florida Senate Bill 240, a legislation introduced to the Senate on Jan. 13 that would preempt all regulation of single-use plastic containers by Florida, while making it mandatory for the Department of Environmental Protection to establish the marine-waste reduction plan. SB 240 would also allow state parks to restrict single-use plastics.

Florida Sheriff’s claims about immigrant arrests miss key details

A Florida sheriff's bold claims about immigrant arrests reveal a more complex picture when court records are examined in detail.

FL’s Sheriff’s claims about immigrant arrests miss key details

Latest Florida News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.