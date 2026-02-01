Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Flurries in Florida: Residents share photos and videos of rare snow flurries amid freeze

Rhonda Jean
TAMPA, Fla. — Floridians are capturing and sharing stunning photos and videos of rare snow flurries as freezing temperatures sweep the state overnight and into the morning.

Brookesville: Rhonda Jean shared this video of kids finding flurries.

Rhonda Jean shares video of kids finding flurries

Crystal River: Sarah Glidden says "My husband and I are both originally from Pennsylvania, but have lived here for 30 years and never seen this here in our neck of the woods!"

Crystal River: Sarah Glidden

Hudson Beach: Bryan Farrow sends us this video.

Hudson Beach: Bryan Farrow

Crystal River: Melissa Webster sends us this video.

Crystal River: Melissa Webster

Brooksville: Cassie Smithson sends us this video.

Brooksville: Cassie Smithson

Forecast: Major storm system moving through impacting Gasparilla

Get ready for a wild weather weekend here in Central Florida as a major storm system develops off the East Coast and drives a strong arctic front through Florida.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason Adams for Saturday, January 31, 2026

