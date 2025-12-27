Frostproof driver, passenger killed after drunk driver causes crash: FHP

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Frostproof driver and his passenger were killed in Lake County on Dec. 26 after a drunk driver caused a chain-reaction crash, troopers said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, Seenarine Hardeo, 50, of Groveland, was driving a 2009 Mini-Cooper northbound on state road 33 at about 7:03 p.m.

At the same time, a 67-year-old Miramar man was traveling southbound in a tractor-trailer on S.R. 33.

The 22-year-old Frostproof driver was driving a pickup truck behind Hardeo.

Hardeo then traveled into the southbound lane and into the path of the tractor-trailer, the FHP report stated.

The two vehicles collided, with the impact causing the tractor trailer to veer into the northbound lanes and slam into the pick-up truck head-on, the report stated.

The Frostproof resident and his 18-year-old female passenger of Tallahassee, died at the scene.

The tractor-trailer driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Hardeo, who was not injured, was arrested and charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter, the FHP report stated. He was booked into the Lake County Jail.