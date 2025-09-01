Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FSU linebacker shot, hospitalized in Gadsden County: sheriff says

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Seminole linebacker Ethan Pritchard walks to the stadium before an NCAA college football game between Florida State and Duke, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. — Gadsden County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said an FSU football player was found shot in Havana, Florida.

GCSO said deputies responded to reports of a shooting near 16th Ave and Havana Heights Apartments. When they arrived, they found a male victim, later identified as FSU linebacker Ethan Pritchard.

Authorities said Pritchard was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

