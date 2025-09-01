FSU linebacker shot, hospitalized in Gadsden County: sheriff says

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. — Gadsden County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said an FSU football player was found shot in Havana, Florida.
GCSO said deputies responded to reports of a shooting near 16th Ave and Havana Heights Apartments. When they arrived, they found a male victim, later identified as FSU linebacker Ethan Pritchard.
Authorities said Pritchard was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story.
