FSU linebacker shot, hospitalized in Gadsden County: sheriff says

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. — Gadsden County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said an FSU football player was found shot in Havana, Florida.

GCSO said deputies responded to reports of a shooting near 16th Ave and Havana Heights Apartments. When they arrived, they found a male victim, later identified as FSU linebacker Ethan Pritchard.

Authorities said Pritchard was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.