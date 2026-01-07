Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gov. DeSantis will convene special session on redistricting

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced he would issue a proclamation to convene a special session of the legislature for redistricting.

He made the announcement at a press conference in Steinhatchee on Wednesday, Jan. 7.

Governor DeSantis said in a social media post, "Every Florida resident deserves to be represented fairly and constitutionally."

DeSantis said the session would be in late April.

The governor said the state needs to wait until after the U.S. Supreme Court rules on Voting Rights Act.

State Capitol reporter Forrest Saunders reports the State House is already moving forward with its redistricting plans, forming a select committee in August. House members have said waiting until April is “irresponsible."

