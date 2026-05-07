GAS DISCOUNT: Circle K discounts gas up to 40 cents per gallon at select locations

Drivers could save up to 40 cents per gallon if they fill up at Circle K locations today.

Circle K said on May 7, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., fuel prices will drop up to 40 cents per gallon at participating locations.

The national average for gas has risen 38.2 cents over the last week and stands at $4.42, Gas Buddy said.

More information on the Fuel Day event here.