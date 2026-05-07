GAS DISCOUNT: Circle K discounts gas up to 40 cents per gallon at select locations

Drivers could save up to 40 cents per gallon if they fill up at Circle K locations today.
Circle K said on May 7, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., fuel prices will drop up to 40 cents per gallon at participating locations.
The national average for gas has risen 38.2 cents over the last week and stands at $4.42, Gas Buddy said.
More information on the Fuel Day event here.
Puppy thrown and kicked by woman dies during amputation surgery at vet
Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams finds out more on the one-year-old male Maltese puppy that died after spending days recovering from abuse.
'He was loved': Tampa puppy thrown and kicked by woman dies during amputation surgery at Pet Resource Center