Gov. DeSantis announces FDLE-ICE joint operation

MIRAMAR, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced via a social media post the "Operation Criminal Return," which he claims involved putting into custody 230 foreign nationals who many he claims were sexual predators.

The joint operation involved the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and ICE.

In a press conference in Miramar on Thursday morning, ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan and FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass spoke on the operation. The governor was not in attendance.

According to Gov. DeSantis' post on the platform X (formerly-known as Twitter), the operation "demonstrates the positive results of our state-federal collaboration on interior enforcement efforts."