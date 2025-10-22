Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gov. DeSantis: Progressive auto insurance policyholders to get rebate

SARASOTA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that the state has received nearly $1 billion in credits for Progressive auto insurance policyholders.

Gov. DeSantis spoke at a press conference in Sarasota on Wednesday with Florida Office of Insurance Regulation Commissioner Michael Yaworsky.

The governor said Progressive policyholders will get an average rebate of $300.

