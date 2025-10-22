Gov. DeSantis: Progressive auto insurance policyholders to get rebate

SARASOTA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that the state has received nearly $1 billion in credits for Progressive auto insurance policyholders.
Gov. DeSantis spoke at a press conference in Sarasota on Wednesday with Florida Office of Insurance Regulation Commissioner Michael Yaworsky.
The governor said Progressive policyholders will get an average rebate of $300.
"I was 100% sure it was them."
A Tampa Bay area landscaping business owner narrowly avoided losing $15,000 to scammers who impersonated his bank and knew his detailed banking history. Tampa Bay 28 I-Team Investigator shares his story and how to spot the same "cash bag scam".
Tampa small business owner nearly lost $15K to sophisticated 'cash bag scam'