Gov. DeSantis, sheriffs clash over Amendment 3 as poll shows support below passage threshold

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's property-tax fight is putting Gov. Ron DeSantis and law enforcement leaders on opposite sides, with supporters promising relief for homeowners and opponents warning that local services could pay the price.

With a little more than six weeks until Election Day, a St. Pete Polls survey shows about 45% support for Amendment 3, roughly 30% opposition and nearly a quarter of voters undecided. Florida constitutional amendments require at least 60% approval to pass.

WATCH HERE: DeSantis, sheriffs clash over Amendment 3 as poll shows support below passage threshold

Florida's property-tax fight puts governor, sheriffs on opposite sides

The proposal has the Florida Republican Party’s endorsement, while Florida Realtors has committed $10 million to the campaign supporting it.

DeSantis, this week, acknowledged the amendment falls short of the property-tax changes he wanted. Still, he is urging voters to approve it.

“But if you don't get this one passed, they're not going to give you any relief on property tax,” DeSantis said.

Amendment 3 would increase the homestead exemption for non-school property taxes to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028, reducing the portion of an eligible home’s assessed value subject to those taxes. It would also lower the annual assessment-growth cap for non-homestead properties, including rentals and commercial buildings, from 10% to 5%. Check out the Florida House analysis.

Supporters argue the changes would help homeowners manage costs and that local governments can reduce spending without sacrificing essential services.

But the Florida Sheriffs Association is challenging that argument with an advertising campaign warning of consequences for public safety.

“We want a tax cut too, but Amendment 3 is the wrong way to do it,” the ad says.

Police and firefighter groups have also joined the opposition, questioning how communities would replace the revenue supporting emergency services.

“We are asking Floridians to look carefully at voting for something that sounds so appealing, but provides no clear path to fund core public safety services,” said Jennifer Cook Pritt of the Florida Police Chiefs Association, at a press event this week.

A legislative analysis estimates the amendment would reduce local non-school property-tax revenue by approximately $4.95 billion in the 2027-28 fiscal year and $8.78 billion in 2028-29. Those estimates describe revenue reductions; decisions about spending and services would follow locally. Florida Senate’s fiscal analysis here.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd offered a blunt assessment.

"911, what is your emergency? I don't want Amendment 3. It's a train wreck," Judd said.

The St. Pete Polls survey contacted 913 likely voters Sept. 15-17 and reported a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points. Its question described Amendment 3 as eliminating non-school property taxes on homesteaded residences, language broader than the scheduled exemption increases. Survey details here.

Voters will decide the amendment Nov. 3.