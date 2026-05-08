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Gov. Ron DeSantis discusses ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ during news conference

While signing a new law on data centers in Lakeland, Governor Ron DeSantis was asked about the Everglades Airport detention facility, nicknamed "Alligator Alcatraz."
DeSantis discusses ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ during news conference
alligator alcatraz
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FLORIDA — While signing a new law on data centers in Lakeland, Governor Ron DeSantis was asked about the Everglades Airport detention facility nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz,” and said it has processed nearly 22,000 migrants for deportation since opening last summer.

WATCH: News conference

DeSantis discusses ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ during news conference

The site was created after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) requested additional bed space to hold individuals apprehended in Florida. He said without the facility, those detainees would have been released due to limited federal capacity.

DeSantis described the facility as a bridge until DHS secured more detention space nationwide. He reiterated it was always intended to be temporary, with all operating expenses reimbursable by the federal government. And that they will continue to work with DHS if needed, but could shut down the facility as federal capacity to hold and process migrants increases.

Puppy thrown and kicked by woman dies during amputation surgery at vet

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams finds out more on the one-year-old male Maltese puppy that died after spending days recovering from abuse.

'He was loved': Tampa puppy thrown and kicked by woman dies during amputation surgery at Pet Resource Center

Latest Florida News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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