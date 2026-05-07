DeSantis signs new rules for large-scale data centers in Florida amid Fort Meade debate

LAKELAND, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis was in Lakeland Thursday to sign legislation creating new rules for large-scale data centers across Florida.

The new law, Senate Bill 484, adds oversight of major data facilities, including requirements for large water-use permits and a statewide study of their impact on Florida’s power grid, water resources and communities.

DeSantis said in his press conference, titled "Protecting Florida Consumers," the measure is an important step for an industry he says is rapidly expanding nationwide, especially as demand for artificial intelligence and cloud computing grows.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Chad Mills has been following the back and forth in Polk County, as a proposed hyperscale data center in Fort Meade has sparked concerns over water use, infrastructure demands and local control. The bill aims to protect residential electric customers from absorbing massive energy costs generated by these facilities.

Supporters say the guardrails will help manage growth while safeguarding local interests.

Although the Fort Meade project has received local approval, it still requires permits from agencies like the Southwest Florida Water Management District before moving forward.



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Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.

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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.