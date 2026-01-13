Governor DeSantis to give final State of the State address

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to give his last State of the State address in Tallahassee on Tuesday, during a joint session of the legislature.

DeSantis was elected governor in 2018 and reelected in 2022. A governor can only serve two consecutive four-year terms under Florida law.

Florida's 2026 legislative session begins on Jan. 13 and ends on March 13.

The governor is set to speak shortly after 11 a.m. in the Florida Representatives Chamber and Tampa Bay 28 will stream it live on Facebook, the website and YouTube.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.