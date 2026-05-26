Highlands County deputies search for missing man last seen in Sebring

SEBRING, Fla. — Highlands County deputies are searching for a 23-year-old man last seen early Monday morning in Sebring.

Deputies said Auron Li Bennett was last seen at 2:30 a.m. on Avery Court. He was wearing a red T-shirt and black shorts, is 5-foot-6, weighs 120 pounds, and has a brown buzz cut with blue eyes.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call 863-402-7200, option 1.