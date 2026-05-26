Highlands County deputies search for missing man last seen in Sebring

SEBRING, Fla. — Highlands County deputies are searching for a 23-year-old man last seen early Monday morning in Sebring.
Deputies said Auron Li Bennett was last seen at 2:30 a.m. on Avery Court. He was wearing a red T-shirt and black shorts, is 5-foot-6, weighs 120 pounds, and has a brown buzz cut with blue eyes.
Authorities ask anyone with information to call 863-402-7200, option 1.
Three people injured after boat crashes into rocks on Hillsborough River: FWC
A bystander jumped in to help after a 19-foot vessel crashed into rocks near Ignacio Haya Linear Park on Sunday night, sending three people to the hospital.
Three injured in Hillsborough River boat crash near Ignacio Haya Linear Park