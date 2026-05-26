Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Highlands County deputies search for missing man last seen in Sebring

Highlands County deputies search for missing man last seen in Sebring.png
Highlands County Sheriff's Office
Highlands County deputies search for missing man last seen in Sebring.png
Posted

SEBRING, Fla. — Highlands County deputies are searching for a 23-year-old man last seen early Monday morning in Sebring.

Deputies said Auron Li Bennett was last seen at 2:30 a.m. on Avery Court. He was wearing a red T-shirt and black shorts, is 5-foot-6, weighs 120 pounds, and has a brown buzz cut with blue eyes.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call 863-402-7200, option 1.

Three people injured after boat crashes into rocks on Hillsborough River: FWC

A bystander jumped in to help after a 19-foot vessel crashed into rocks near Ignacio Haya Linear Park on Sunday night, sending three people to the hospital.

Three injured in Hillsborough River boat crash near Ignacio Haya Linear Park

Latest Florida News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.