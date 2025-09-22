Hurricane Gabrielle intensifies into a Category 3 hurricane

FLORIDA — As of 9 a.m. Monday, the National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Gabrielle was moving north at 10 mph. This motion is expected to continue throughout the day, followed by a faster northeastward or east-northeastward motion on Tuesday.

The center of Gabrielle is expected to pass east of Bermuda tonight.

Satellite images indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 120 mph with higher gusts. Gabrielle is a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Hurricane-force winds extend up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

Gabrielle is currently forecasted to stay away from land.

Tampa 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips is also monitoring two other areas of development.