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'I don't want to have this become a surveillance state': DeSantis seeks overview of license plate camera use

Governor DeSantis FIU
The Florida Channel
Governor DeSantis FIU
Posted

WESTCHESTER, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he is seeking an overview of license plate camera reader use.

Governor DeSantis said at a press conference at Florida International University he supports law enforcement having the tools they need, but the cameras are being used in some instances for criminal surveillance.

"I'm all about having law enforcement have tools to be able to hold criminals accountable. I think that's important that we do that, and no one's been stronger on law enforcement than me. But I don't want to have this become a surveillance state," DeSantis said.

Some cities and counties have announced changes to camera use policies after reports of misuse. Haines City Police Department announced it is changing how officers use Flock cameras after an officer was accused of repeatedly using the system to track his estranged wife's vehicle.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco announced on Aug. 26 he was terminating the agreement for license plate detection systems in the county.

Challenges over Florida's school bus and school speed zone camera face setbacks as legal battles continue

Cameras catching drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses or speed through school zones are generating millions of citations across Florida — and a growing wave of legal challenges.

Legal challenges over school bus and school speed zone cameras hit roadblocks

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