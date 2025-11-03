Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital to receive $7.5M for pediatric cancer research: DeSantis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital will receive $7.5 million for pediatric cancer research during a press conference on Monday.

Johns Hopkins is one of four Florida pediatric hospitals that will receive funding for pediatric cancer research. The hope is to develop better treatments and advance the fight against pediatric cancers.

The other three hospitals receiving a grant $7.5 million are Nicholas Children's Hospital System of Miami, Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville, and Nemours Children's Hospital of Orlando.

The First Lady, Casey DeSantis, and Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo were also in attendance.