Lee County couple arrested for 5 armed robberies after posting on Instagram: DOJ

Department of Justice
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — A North Fort Myers woman and a Fort Myers man are facing federal charges for a string of armed robberies across multiple counties along I-75, according to the Department of Justice.

According to court documents, Taleah Williams and Javion Ward, both 21, committed five armed robberies between Sept. 15 and Sept. 19, targeting convenience stores and gas stations in Hillsborough, Sumter, Manatee, and Sarasota counties.

According to court documents, Williams planned the robberies, supplied the getaway vehicle and firearm, and drove Ward to the locations. Ward allegedly entered the businesses brandishing a pistol, demanding cash, and in some cases threatening employees with violence.

After the final robbery in North Port, authorities said Williams posted photos to social media showing Ward holding stacks of cash. A search warrant executed at her home recovered clothing matching surveillance footage from the crimes.

The FBI led the investigation with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the Tampa Police Department, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the North Port Police Department, the Fort Myers Police Department, and the Venice Police Department.. Both defendants face up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted of Hobbs Act robbery.

