Lt. Gov. Jay Collins picks Florida emergency management director Kevin Guthrie as running mate

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Gubernatorial candidate Jay Collins said he has picked Kevin Guthrie to be his running mate.

Guthrie currently serves as executive director for the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

“I’ve seen Kevin operate when the stakes are real, and I know exactly who I want beside me when Florida faces its next challenge,” Collins said in a press conference in Palm Harbor.

Guthrie has held positions across Florida, including emergency preparedness coordinator for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, safety and emergency management in Flagler County, and overseeing emergency services in Pasco County.

The primary election is August 18.