Missing 12-year-old found safe: Hardee County deputies

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Hardee County Sheriff's Office said a missing 12-year-old boy was found safe on Monday morning
Officials said Gabriel Solis was last seen on Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. in the Country Manor Apartments in Hardee County.
According to deputies, he may still be in the area of the apartments, as he has friends there.
Solis was last seen wearing a royal blue t-shirt, Ariat jeans and a black zip-up jacket, per officials.
Anyone with information about Gabriel's whereabouts is urged to contact the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office at 863-773-4144.
