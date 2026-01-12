Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missing 12-year-old found safe: Hardee County deputies

(Source: Raycom Media)
HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Hardee County Sheriff's Office said a missing 12-year-old boy was found safe on Monday morning

Officials said Gabriel Solis was last seen on Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. in the Country Manor Apartments in Hardee County.

According to deputies, he may still be in the area of the apartments, as he has friends there.

Solis was last seen wearing a royal blue t-shirt, Ariat jeans and a black zip-up jacket, per officials.

Anyone with information about Gabriel's whereabouts is urged to contact the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office at 863-773-4144.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.