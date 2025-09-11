Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old from Apopka: FDLE

APOKA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued a missing child alert for 14-year-old Savannah Singer.

FDLE said she was last seen in the area of the 2200th block of Emerald Springs Drive in Apopka, Florida. She was last seen wearing an oversized grey shirt, red checkered pajama pants, white shoes, and may be wearing a grey backpack.

Officials said Singer may be in the Winter Garden area.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, contact the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1757 or 911.