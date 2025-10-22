Disney announces upcoming plans for America's 250th anniversary

BURBANK, Calif. — In a release, The Walt Disney Company announced its initiative "Disney Celebrates America" ahead of the United States' 250th anniversary of gaining independence. The celebration includes ongoing shows and events to recognize America and honor veterans, and changes to a popular ride at their Epcot theme park. It will begin on Veterans Day 2025 and last through July 4, 2026.

A couple of notable efforts: ABC's "Good Morning America" will continue running "50 States in 50 Weeks," which highlights places and people across the U.S., and National Geographic’s "America in Superlatives" will air across all platforms, a series that hosts photographers and storytellers shedding light on unique locations and festivities across the country.

“At its heart, America’s story is one of imagination, ambition, and possibility — the same ideals that have guided Disney since the beginning," said Robert A. Iger, chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Company. “This celebration honors both a nation and a spirit that never stop dreaming about what’s next.”

To benefit veterans, Disney has expanded its partnership with Blue Star Families with a $2.5 million donation to strengthen current serving and veteran families.

For more information, read here.