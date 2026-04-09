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Missing child alert issued for girl in Middleburg: FDLE

Missing child alert issued for girl in Middleburg: FDLE
FDLE
Missing child alert issued for girl in Middleburg: FDLE
Posted

FLORIDA — Authorities are searching for 16-year-old Naomi Cernik after a Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Thursday in Middleburg.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says Cernik is a white female who is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 95 pounds, has blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the 3200 block of Grand Teton Drive.

Cernik was wearing a black hoodie with a multi-colored print on the front and back, a white shirt, jeans and pink shoes. She may also be carrying a black satchel backpack.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512 or call 911.

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announce new partnership to create Hard Rock Speedway

To celebrate the partnership, Hard Rock displayed classic cars, including a replica of the Shelby from "Gone in 60 Seconds" and a replica Daytona from "Miami Vice."

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announce new partnership to create Hard Rock Speedway

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