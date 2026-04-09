Missing child alert issued for girl in Middleburg: FDLE

FLORIDA — Authorities are searching for 16-year-old Naomi Cernik after a Florida Missing Child Alert was issued Thursday in Middleburg.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says Cernik is a white female who is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 95 pounds, has blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the 3200 block of Grand Teton Drive.
Cernik was wearing a black hoodie with a multi-colored print on the front and back, a white shirt, jeans and pink shoes. She may also be carrying a black satchel backpack.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512 or call 911.
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