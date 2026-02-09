Multiple former state government employees arrested for fraud: CFO Ingoglia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Blaise Ingoglia said multiple former state government employees were arrested on fraud charges.

A statement released on Feb. 9 from the CFO’s office said six people were arrested for allegedly orchestrating a scheme to process property damage claims through the Florida Division of Risk Management, defrauding the state of $1.7 million.

The statement said three people arrested by the Florida Department of Financial Services Criminal Investigations Division are former state government employees.

Officials allege Briana McCarthy, a former employee of the Department of Financial Services, “led the operation” and processed over 220 suspicious property damage claims, resulting in $1.7 million in fraudulent payouts.

McCarthy is facing multiple fraud-related charges, including grand theft, aggravated white-collar crime, and money laundering.

The statement said Brianna Hannan, a former employee of the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, was also arrested and charged with grand theft.

A third former government employee, Carlotta Hawkins, who worked for the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, was also arrested and charged with grand theft and a cash deposit bank item with intent to defraud, according to officials.

The CFO’s office said Kearia Walker, Kavon Reese, and Whitney Branch were also arrested. Walker and Reese are charged with grand theft, while Braunch is charged with both grand theft and cash deposit bank item with intent to defraud.

The statement said additional arrests in this case are expected and encourages any individuals involved to voluntarily come forward.