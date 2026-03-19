Naples woman arrested for DUI manslaughter after fatal crash on I-75: FHP

COLLIER COUNTY, FLA. — A Naples woman was charged with DUI manslaughter on Wednesday after causing a wrong-way fatal crash on Interstate 75, authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) arrested 24-year-old Genise Gardenia Taylor.

According to an FHP report, Taylor was driving the northbound on southbound I-75 at about 4:18 a.m. in Colier County.

At the same time, a 2025 Volvo vehicle, driven by a 96-year-old Naples man and a 57-year-old New Hampshire man in a Chevrolet Suburban were both traveling southbound on I-75.

Taylor then slammed into the front of both vehicles, the FHP report stated.

The Naples resident was taken to an area hospital where he died.

The New Hampshire man suffered non-incapacitating injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Taylor suffered minor injuries and was charged with DUI manslaughter.

She was booked into Collier County Jail.

Southbound I-75 was closed for several hours.