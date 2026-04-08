No deal yet: Florida leaders say budget talks progressing, but timeline unclear

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s state budget remains unfinished, with legislative leaders signaling progress but no immediate resolution — and no plans to reconvene lawmakers next week.

In memos sent Wednesday, both chambers told members that despite ongoing negotiations, they will not return to Tallahassee in the coming days to finalize a spending plan. Instead, leaders say discussions are continuing behind the scenes, with more details on timing expected soon.

Senate President Ben Albritton struck an optimistic tone, telling senators talks with the House have been “productive” and are making “great progress,” echoing earlier remarks downplaying delays.

“If it doesn’t happen in a 60-day window, that’s not a loss,” Albritton said previously. “There’s still plenty of time.”

Still, significant hurdles remain. Lawmakers must reconcile at least a $1.4 billion gap between the House and Senate’s top-line spending proposals, along with disagreements over funding for local member projects. The Senate has pushed for higher spending levels, while the House has taken a more restrained approach.

Frustration is growing among some Democrats. House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell said the prolonged negotiations reflect internal GOP divisions.

“We only have one constitutional obligation…and that is to pass a balanced budget,” she said. “We failed because of this Republican infighting.”

The delay comes as lawmakers are already scheduled to return April 20 for a special session on congressional redistricting, called by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor this week urged lawmakers to wrap up their work sooner rather than later.

“You don’t want to have me dragging you in for three or four months,” DeSantis said. “You just want to get the job done.”

House Republicans, meanwhile, are pushing back on criticism, arguing the extended negotiations reflect a more independent chamber. Rep. Toby Overdorf said the session could ultimately be seen as a turning point.

“The Florida House said we are here for the people…and we are going to move that forward,” he said.

What remains unclear is when — and how — the budget will ultimately come together. That’s as key issues like property tax relief are still unresolved. The idea could be addressed during the redistricting session, folded into a later budget deal, or taken up in a separate special session.



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. Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders is dedicated to sharing your voice with political leaders throughout the state. He works to hold our elected leaders accountable and amplify your concerns. Let Forrest know about the issues you want state leaders to focus on.