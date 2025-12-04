Ocean conservation group urges Floridians to speak out against Gulf drilling plan

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A global ocean conservation group is stepping up to protect Florida’s Gulf Coast from a controversial federal offshore drilling plan, and the group is asking for the public’s participation.

The group, Oceana, is urging people to comment before the federal government makes a final decision on the drilling plan.

Hunter Miller, Senior Field Campaigns Manager at Oceana, says the stakes couldn’t be higher.

“It’s really important that Floridians stand up and say, ‘No. Not now. Not here. Not ever,’” he said.

Wednesday, the organization recently launched an online letter-writing campaign, which simplifies the process of commenting on the proposal.

“Commenting on this plan is the way in which our voices can be heard,” Miller added.

In November, officials with the U.S. Department of Interior unveiled the plan , which would allow drilling in an area of the Gulf far offshore from the Florida coastline.

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said the move is part of a long-term strategy to strengthen domestic energy production.

“By moving forward with the development of a robust, forward-thinking leasing plan, we are ensuring that America’s offshore industry stays strong, our workers stay employed and our nation remains energy dominant for decades to come,” he said.

But in Florida, some of the president’s strongest allies have urged him to reconsider, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, Senator Rick Scott and Senator Ashley Moody.

“Preserving our state’s natural beauty is deeply important to the millions who call the Sunshine State home, our visitors, and those whose livelihoods depend on tourism,” Moody wrote on X in November.

The public comment period runs through Jan. 23, which gives people a limited window to share their opinions directly with the federal government.

Miller, with Oceana, warns the plan could have major consequences if an accident occurs.

“It is just not worth the risk when you think about the health of our oceans, our fisheries, our tourism economy and all of the things that make Florida special,” he said.

Whether you support or oppose the plan, you can submit a comment at this link.

If you oppose the plan and would like to submit a comment through Oceana’s campaign, click here.

