Proposed Florida budget includes $50M for Hillsborough College campus upgrades tied to Rays' push for new home

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers now have a spending plan — but the Rays’ stadium deal is still in limbo.

The proposed state budget includes $50 million for Hillsborough College campus improvements tied to the Tampa Bay Rays’ push for a new $2.3 billion indoor stadium on land now used by the college’s Dale Mabry campus. But Senate budget chief Ed Hooper said last week that money is not locked in unless the team, Tampa and Hillsborough County finalize their financing agreements.

"Look, that’s not a done deal yet," Hooper said last Friday. "I just believe that until that issue is resolved and signed and sealed, I don’t know that the state should commit $50 million to help Hillsborough College rebuild three buildings that are in dire need of a lot of upgrade and upkeep and renovation."

The warning comes after both the Hillsborough County Commission and Tampa City Council narrowly advanced a non-binding memorandum of understanding allowing negotiations to continue. The Rays have committed more than $1.2 billion and all cost overruns, while seeking about $976 million combined from the city and county. Local officials remain divided, especially over the use of $80 million from a half-cent sales tax and $100 million from future property-tax growth in an existing Community Redevelopment Area.

Hooper stressed the state money would go to the college, not the Rays. The funding is included as a Public Education Capital Outlay project requested by Sen. Danny Burgess before the college and team began formal talks. Still, Hooper said the appropriation depends on the stadium deal becoming real.

"This is not money that’s going to the Rays," Hooper said. "This is for Hillsborough College and a PECO project to build a new building to meet their students’ needs, but I don’t think that will be committed until there is a done deal."

The Rays envision a larger stadium district with more than $8 billion in surrounding development, including a rebuilt college campus. But for now, the state’s $50 million appears to be more of a placeholder than a promise — one lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis may not release unless local governments and the team can turn their framework into a signed agreement.



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. Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders is dedicated to sharing your voice with political leaders throughout the state. He works to hold our elected leaders accountable and amplify your concerns. Let Forrest know about the issues you want state leaders to focus on.