Tampa City Council approves Rays stadium agreement, keeps project moving forward

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays' stadium plan continues to move forward with a third vote on the project in two days.

The Tampa City Council approved the non-binding memorandum of understanding on May 21, just one day after Hillsborough County Commissioners also approved the agreement.

The Tampa Bay Rays Executive Officer, Ken Babby said in a statement:

The Tampa City Council today sent a strong and positive message to our community by approving the non-binding Memorandum of Understanding and saying ‘yes’ to a Forever Home ballpark and the generational transformation for Tampa Bay that will follow. We appreciate the thoughtful engagement with City Council members and staff throughout this process, which from the start was focused on one common goal – arrive at an agreement that is smart, fair and a win for everyone. With this step complete, the Rays now look forward to working with Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa as we move toward final agreements that will secure Major League Baseball in Tampa Bay for current and future generations. Tampa Bay Rays Chief Executive Officer Ken Babby

Officials described the agreement as a major milestone, though they repeatedly acknowledged significant work still remains before any stadium project becomes a reality.

The Hillsborough College Board of Trustees also unanimously approved the ground lease with the Rays on the Dale Mabry campus on May 20.

"Today’s unanimous vote by the Hillsborough College Board of Trustees to approve the ground lease with the Tampa Bay Rays unlocks the door for the college’s 46,000 students to access meaningful career pathways and real-world workforce opportunities with world-class organizations and businesses while transforming the Dale Mabry campus with brand new, modern facilities," Babby said.

The proposed project carries a roughly $2.3 billion price tag, including nearly $1 billion in public investment. The plan calls for a new Rays stadium alongside a large-scale mixed-use district featuring housing, retail and more.

Officials said the public funding package would rely on a combination of tourist tax dollars, community investment tax revenues and other county funding sources.

Leaders also repeatedly stressed the financing plan would not require raising taxes or reducing funding for existing city or county services.