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Publix executive chairman Todd Jones announces retirement after 46 years with company

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Publix Super Markets
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Posted

LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix Super Markets announced Executive Chairman Todd Jones will retire on May 31, 2026.

“We celebrate Todd's 46-year career and are thankful for his exemplary service to our company, our associates and customers, and the communities we serve,” said Publix CEO Kevin Murphy. “In addition to being an outstanding operator and mentor, Todd has led with integrity and a deep commitment to our mission that will have a lasting impact. We are grateful he will continue to provide leadership to Publix as our chairman.”

Jones began his career in 1980 as a service clerk in New Smyrna Beach and worked in a variety of positions before becoming a store manager in 1988. Over his 46-year career with Publix, he worked his way up the corporate ladder, becoming regional director in 1999 and eventually being named president in 2008. Jones has served as CEO since 2016 and Executive Chairman since 2024.

Publix said Jones will remain actively involved in the company on the Publix board of directors.

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