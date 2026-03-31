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RECALL: Metal fragments found in pizza, bread products sold at Trader Joe's, distributed by HelloFresh: FDA

FDA
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
A sign for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
FDA
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Two products sold in Florida grocery stores were recalled over possible metal contamination, according to an enforcement report from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

According to the FDA, the firm Bakkavor initiated a voluntary recall for products sold under several different brand names in 10 states, including Florida, after the firm discovered metal fragments in various bread products.

The FDA said affected items include the Basil Pesto & Margherita Pizza as well as Roasted Tomato Parmesan Focaccia bread sold at multiple retailers, which include Trader Joe's, Meijer, Harris Teeter and Fresh & Simple. Specific lot numbers can be found here.

The report said the items were also distributed by HelloFresh, a meal delivery service.

According to the FDA, the recall is classified as Class II, meaning the products could cause temporary or medically reversible health effects.

The issue was traced back to roasted tomatoes used as an ingredient, where metal fragments were found during production, per the report.

Read the full report here.

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