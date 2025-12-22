SeaWorld Orlando mourns the loss of killer whale Katina who died at 50

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando said it is mourning the loss of its whale, Katina, who died at 50 years old.

Katina was one of the park's killer whales. SeaWorld said her health began to significantly decline as she entered her geriatric years. They said she passed away while surrounded by animal care and medical teams who worked closely with her for nearly 40 years.

"For many wonderful years, Katina awed and inspired millions of our guests to appreciate and learn more about this amazing species. This is an incredibly difficult time for those who knew and loved Katina. We appreciate the support of the community as we grieve her loss together with her loyal fans everywhere," SeaWorld said in a statement on Facebook.