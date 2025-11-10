Small plane crash investigation launched in Coral Springs: CSPD

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — Coral Springs Police Department (CSPD) said it is investigating a plane crash at Northwest 57th Terrace in Coral Springs. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

WSVN in Miami is reporting the aircraft appeared to hit a palm tree and strike a fence in the backyard of the home.

The plane then appeared to have gone into a lake behind the house, according to WSVN reporting.

This is a developing story.