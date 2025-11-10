Small plane crash investigation launched in Coral Springs: CSPD

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — Coral Springs Police Department (CSPD) said it is investigating a plane crash at Northwest 57th Terrace in Coral Springs. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
WSVN in Miami is reporting the aircraft appeared to hit a palm tree and strike a fence in the backyard of the home.
The plane then appeared to have gone into a lake behind the house, according to WSVN reporting.
This is a developing story.
Potential record-breaking cold spell
As cold weather shelters open across the Tampa Bay area, Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee breaks down what to expect from this cold front that may break a 132-year-old record.
Greg Dee explains what to expect with record-breaking cold weather this week